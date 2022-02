The 40-year-old named Hassan Ali had a conflict with his younger brother.

Khanqah Dogran (Web Desk) – a man has been killed by his own younger brother over a personal spat.

The 40-year-old named Hassan Ali had a conflict with his younger brother Shahbaz over the amount of motorcycle in Khanqah Dogran. Shahbaz killed his elder brother due to the aforementioned dispute and had thrown the dead body in bushes.

A passerby female had reported the murder. Police has taken the body into custody and started investigation.