Sub-inspector martyred, another security officer injured in Islamabad encounter

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – One sub-inspector on Saturday has embraced martyrdom while another security officer sustained severe wounds in an encounter in Islamabad.

According to sources, the police retaliated the fire of dacoits driving a car. As a result, one of the robbers was arrested.

The police have cordoned off the entire area and launched search operation to detain other suspects.

Moreover, Inspector General Islamabad has taken notice of the firing and sought report from Deputy Inspector General Operations as soon as possible.

