Faisalabad: Three arrested, 5000 kites seized in separate raids

Police arrested three suspects for selling kites in Mansoorabad police station limits

FAISALABAD (Dunya News) – Police arrested three suspects for selling kites in Mansoorabad police station limits and confiscated 5000 kites from them.

As per details, police have started crackdown against kite sellers in order to maintain the ban imposed on kite flying.

Earlier, Rawalpindi police arrested one accused and recovered 210 kites and five kite flying string rolls from his possession.

A case was registered against the accused.

Superintendent of Police, appreciated police team and directed to continue raids against the kite flying ban violators.