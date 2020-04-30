Police find DNA of same man from bodies of Larkana suicide victims

Police found DNA of same man from the bodies of two medical students, who were found dead in hostel

LARKANA (Dunya News) – Police found DNA of same man from the bodies of two medical students, who were found dead in their university’s hostel rooms in Larkana.

As per post-mortem report, the DNA sample was collected from the bodies and clothes of Nosheen Kazmi, a student of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University (SMBBU) and Nimrita Kumari, a final year student of Bibi Asifa Dental College.

It merits mention here that these cases are two years apart and the deceased were both found with ropes tied to their necks.