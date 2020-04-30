School teacher shot dead by motorcyclists in Karachi

Further investigation has been launched after the CCTV footage came to light.

KARACHI (Dunya News) – A school teacher was shot dead by motorcyclists while his son has been injured.

According to police, a member of Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) and school teacher Salman was driving his son Saboor home from school. Two motorcyclists wearing helmets opened fire at the car. Salman has been shot eight times. The police have recovered 9mm shells from the scene.

While the police also stated that it will be too early to say that either the incident was due to personal rivalry or target killing. Further investigation has been launched after the CCTV footage came to light.

