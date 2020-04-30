Son opens fire at his mother over her immoral videos

The woman's husband divorced her on seeing those videos.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – A son opened fire at his mother who was being blackmailed on social media.

A woman who was a resident of Lahore had been friends with a guy named Saqib on social media. Saqib had started blackmailing her over immoral videos. When she refused to give him any money, Saqib shared the videos with her family members.

The woman’s husband divorced her on seeing those videos and her sister also got divorced because of the immoral content. While the woman’s son opened fire at her in rage. Afterwards she became homeless and reached Darul Aman.

The case was registered and the accused has been arrested. While FIA cyber wing has started investigation.

