Noor Mukadam Case: Zahir Jaffer rejects charges against him

I have been dragged into this due to the influence of the Plaintiff, says Zahir Jaffer.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The main accused in the Noor Mukadam Murder Case Zahir Jaffer has rejected the charges against him.

The accused Zahir Jaffer has answered the questionnaire under section 342. Zahir Jaffer stated that, “Noor Mukadam has arranged a party with her friends at my place. I wasn’t in my senses due to excessive use of drugs. Hours later when I got conscious, I found myself tied up in the lounge.”

“After sometime I was rescued by police and people in civilian clothes. I got to know after the rescue that Noor Mukadam has been murdered by people in the party or someone else,” said Zahir Jaffer.

The main accused further added that, “Plaintiff Shaukat Muqaddam is an influential person. He was involved in fabricating the case with help of police.”

Zahir Jaffer went on saying that, “I and my parents are being involved in this case because the unfortunate incident happened at our place. My parents are innocent in this case. I have been dragged into this due to the influence of the Plaintiff.”

All the lawyers of the accused also answered the questions of section 342. While the case has been adjourned till February 14.

