Police misunderstood 18 years old student as a robber and shot him at the foot Tuesday in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Police misunderstood 18 years old student as a robber and shot him at the foot on Tuesday in Islamabad.

As per details, four policemen involved in the incident are under custody and admitted to mistaking the student as a robber and have apologized several times for their mistake.

The boy’s father talked to the media and told that his son was coming back home from his tuition center when the police shot at him.