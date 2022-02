The victim was transferred to Lady Reading Hospital and doctors have removed the nail from her head.

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - Woman who wanted a son was hammered a nail on her head by a fake peer in Peshawar the capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK).

The woman said that she had no son and therefore she went to a peer. The fake peer told her that her wish will be fulfilled by hammering a nail on her head.

According to the hospital staff, the woman was discharged after removing the nail.