Explosives Recovery Case: ATC sentenced two life imprisonment

LAHORE (Dunya News) – An Anti-terrorism court on Tuesday, sentenced two people to life imprisonment in case pertaining to recovery of explosive material.

Special Anti-terrorism Court Administrative Judge Abhar Gul Khan has announced the final verdict on explosives recovery case.

According to the prosecutor the culprits Mohib Ullah and Tayyab Hanif were convicted of possessing explosives. The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) had registered a case against them under the terrorism section.

It was further added that Mohib Ullah had also been accused of carrying out bomb blast at a religious gathering (Tableeghi Ijtima) and the decision for the case has yet to be announced. CTD has presented the challan in court that the culprit has been accused of Raiwand blast. The aforementioned case will be heard on February 9.

