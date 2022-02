FIA arrests accused under sexual harassment charges in Faislabad

FAISLABAD (Dunya News) – Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cyber Crime on Monday arrested accused under the charges of sexual harassment in Faisalabad.

FIA Cyber Crime Faisalabad conducted a raid and arrested the accused Sohail Umar Daraz son of M Younis.

The accused was involved in blackmailing and harassment by sharing objectionable and sexually explicit data of the complainant through social media.