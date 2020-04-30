Karachi: Fake police encounter in Orangi Town, student killed, SHO suspended

KARACHI (Dunya News) – According to reports, a student was killed in a fake police encounter in Orangi Town Karachi.

One student was killed whereas another got injured in a fake police encounter. DIG West Nasir Aftab took notice of the matter and suspended the SHO while the policeman and his accomplice who opened fire have also been arrested, police sources.

The family members of the deceased student said that the police have killed the youth in a fake encounter and requested the senior authorities to take notice of the matter while bringing the culprits to justice, media reports.

Moreover, SHO Azam Gopang was suspended over the incident. The policeman and his colleagues were also arrested.

Further investigations are underway.

