Four women of Rahim Yar Khan killed in name of honor

Rahim Yar Khan (Dunya News) – Four women in Rahim Yar Khan were killed in name of honor on Monday.

According to details, the incident took place under the surroundings of Thana Kot Samaba where four women were killed under charges of honor killing.

As per details shared by police sources, both the offenders named Sajjad and Salman were taken under arrest while the instrument used in killing four women was also taken under police’s custody.

IG Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan took notice of the incident and demanded the report of the incident from RPO Bahawalpur. It is pertinent to mention here that the police has assured to arrest the remaining culprits involved in murders.