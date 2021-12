Ghotki (Dunya News) – A female resident of Peer Bari village in surroundings of Thana Khanpur Mehr was killed on the allegation of degeneracy.

According to details, the 25-year-old woman naming Mithan was shot dead by brother who was identified as Alif Bozdar under the allegation of degeneracy.

The police immediately arrived at the site of crime while the offender remained successful in fleeing away. The dead body of the woman was immediately sent to the hospital.