Karachi: Two robbers killed in police encounter, others escape

KARACHI (Dunya News) – According to details, two robbers have been killed in police encounter whereas two managed to escape in New Karachi Sector 11-G.

According to D.I.G West, the accused were involved in burglary and robbing civilians.

An FIR has been registered and further investigations are underway, D.I.G West told.