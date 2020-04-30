Bungalow owner robbed by domestic workers in Karachi

KARACHI (Dunya News) – According to reports, domestic workers robbed their bungalow owner in Khayaban e Rahat, Defense Phase 7.

The workers first tied up their female owner with a rope and then started robbing the house.

They managed to take away jewellery, cash and valuables worth Rs 15 million from home, sources told.

After having looted the whole house, workers also took the double cabin vehicle along which was parked outside, however upon investigation the vehicle was recovered from the highway.

The culprits are still at large, an FIR has been registered and further investigations are underway.