74 lakh challans issued for violating traffic rules across Punjab in 2021

LAHORE (Daily Dunya) - According to reports, 74 lakh challans were issued to violators for violating traffic rules across Punjab in year 2021.

Inspector General of Police Sardar Ali Khan said that traffic rules should be strictly followed in all districts of the province to prevent smooth flow of traffic and avoid accidents on highways.

According to media reports, the IG directed all RPOs, DPOs to formulate special plans to improve the traffic management system in the districts under their control.

On the other hand, Punjab Police spokesperson said that more than 74 lakh challans were made for violation of traffic laws across Punjab this year.

Moreover 380,490 vehicles were caught for violation of traffic laws and spreading environmental pollution while 24,670 drivers were arrested for serious violations.