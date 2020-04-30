Karachi faces rising shooting incidents in various areas

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Reportedly four people including a woman were injured in shooting incidents which took place at different areas of Karachi. The injured were rushed to hospital for medical attention while police started investigating the incidents.

According to reports, shooting incidents have risen in different areas of Karachi during which two civilians were injured while showing resistance in a robbery attempt at Nagan Chorangi and site area.

Additionally, open gun firing in Orangi Town and North Karachi injured two people including a woman.

Moreover, Police started investigating the incident as to how and why the shooting happened in the first place.

The police also started investigations at the targeted locations, while those injured in both the incidents were shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.