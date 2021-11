ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - According to reports, 34 kg of marijuana and 22 kg of opium was recovered from a vehicle at Islamabad-Peshawar Motorway Interchange by Anti Narcotics Force officials.

The drugs were hidden in the secret compartments of the vehicle, sources told.

The arrested suspects are identified as Inayatullah, Gulzar Khan and a woman named Shamila Bibi.

An FIR has been registered against the accused and further investigations are underway.