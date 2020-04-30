Woman allegedly killed by husband’s first wife, three suspects arrested

LAHORE (Dunya News) – According to reports, assistant of a lawyer was killed by her husband’s first wife through a paid professional shooter, three suspects have been arrested.

The case of the assistant of the lawyer who was murdered has been revealed, the accused has confessed that her husband did not give her time and attention so she planned the murder. She said that her husband brought her second wife home and ignored her totally.

The accused Rabia said that she bought the shooter for Rs 2 lakh, she gave him Rs 1 lakh in advance.

The deceased is identfied as Aqeela Subhani who was being watched by the professional killer. Irfan (Killer) kept spying on her for 22 days and then shot her, sources told.

A man named Chand who is an employee of the victim’s husband was also the part of plan.

According to DSP CIA, all three accused involved in the murder have been arrested and recovered the money paid for murder of Aqeela.

Aqeela Subhani was killed by a shooter on her way to the office in Johar Town on October 14.