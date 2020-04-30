Suspect arrested for firing at Muslim League (N) leader Khurram Dastgir's house

GUJRANWALA (Dunya News) - The accused involved in the shooting at the house of senior Pakistan Muslim League (N) leader Khurram Dastgir has been arrested.

The police have reportedly arrested the accused who opened fire at the house of former Pakistan Defence Minister and Muslim League (N) leader Khurram Dastgir from Peshawar.

According to SHO Gujranwala, the accused who is identified as Yasir was handed over to Gujranwala police by Peshawar police.

It was revealed that the accused Yasir opened fire in order to spread fear.