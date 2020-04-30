Mysterious murder of two, bodies recovered from abandoned vehicle

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - Mysterious murder of a man and woman in Nasir Bagh area of Peshawar was reported, dead bodies were found parked on roadside in an abandoned vehicle.

According to reports, unidentified men opened fire on a car and killed a woman and a man in the outskirts of Nasir Bagh police station.

Police recovered the dead bodies from the abandoned car at night, police spokesperson.

The deceased were identified as Arshad Ali and Kiran, they belonged to Peshawar, sources told.

Police have registered a case against unidentified persons and further investigations are underway.