LAHORE (Dunya News) - According to police, 16 year old Aqsa ended her life by shooting herself in the head with a pistol on scoring low in Greentown, Lahore.

Aqsa’s siblings used to make fun of her for scoring low in the exam, disheartened by the jokes Aqsa committed suicide, sources told.

The police collected evidence from the incident and body of the girl was shifted to the mortuary however actual facts will come out after further investigation.