Police sub-inspector killed in firing by unknown man

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – According to reports, Police sub-inspector was killed when an unidentified man opened fire and shot him.

According to police, the incident took place in the police station treasury area. ASI Amjad Khan was posted at Budhbir police station and was on his way to duty from home when an unknown man shot him.

However, the suspect managed to flee successfully after firing.

Police said Amjad Khan was seriously injured by the firing and was being shifted to a hospital for medical treatment but succumbed to his injuries on the way.

An FIR has been registered and police have started further investigation into the incident.