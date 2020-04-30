Unknown man opens fire at father, son in court appeared for hearing

LAHORE (Dunya News) – According to reports, father and son who appeared at the main gate of Lahore Session Court for hearing were shot.

The father had died at the spot whereas son got seriously injured in the firing, sources told.

A case was filed against the father son duo by Qahna Police Station and both had come to the Session Court for their interim bail where an unknown man opened fire and shot both.

However, the accused managed to escape successfully after shooting.

DIG Operations Ahsan Younus took notice of the incident and ordered SP City for an immediate action.

Further investigations are underway.