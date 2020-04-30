Family in Johar Town robbed of Rs 3 crore including 160 tolas of gold

LAHORE (Dunya News) – According to reports, a family in Johar Town was robbed. Dacoits held the family hostage and fled after robbing valuables worth of Rs 3 crore, including 160 tolas of gold. The accused also brutally tortured women and children.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), Dr Naseem Chaudhry had set up a clinic in his house where armed robbers barged in with weapons.

Five robbers held the family and staff hostage. The robbers stole Rs one crore cash, 160 tolas of gold, jewels, and 4 watches.

During the incident, miscreants took the whole family to the upper portion. They tied the hands and feet of women and children while torturing them brutally, sources told.

Dr Naseem came back home after picking up his daughter from her college not knowing of the incident.

However, robbers held Dr Naseem and his daughter hostage as well and tortured them both severely.

FIR has been registered against the accused and further investigations are underway.