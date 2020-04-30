The court later sent accused Hussain Shah to jail.

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Main accused in robbery of Rs 200 million from a cash van on Friday confessed to robbing the van in the court.

Accused Hussain Shah, the driver of the cash van, recorded his confessional statement before the Magistrate under section 164.

Shah said that he along with other accomplices Zulfiqar, Hanifullah, Salamullah, Amin, Abid and Shiraz committed the crime.

He said that on the day of the incident, the supervisor asked him to park the van near City Station bridge after which Zulfiqar and Hanifullah barged into the van showing their weapons and transferred the money to another car in Maskeen Gali.

Shah said that all the accused distributed the money among themselves.

