Girl shot dead in Gujranwalan

GUJRANWALA (Dunya News) – A Masters girl student was shot dead in Gujranwala on Thursday.

The terrible incident took place in the vicinity of Thana Ali Pur Chattha Railway Road where the accused Arshad Arif Goga gunned down a student of Masters of Arts (M.A) named Amina Shehzadi and flew away.

According to the sources shared by police, Arshad was the resident of same locality as that of Amina’s. He was accused by Amina’s brother - Waqas in the crime of committing theft in the area. In response and retaliation for being accused, he entered Waqas’s house where he opened fire directly on Amina to take revenge.

It is pertinent to state here that the police is working to find out the flown away Arshad.