KASUR (Dunya News) - A man has allegedly gunned down his wife, daughter and two other persons in the name of honor in Kasur on Wednesday, Dunya News reported.

The tragic incident took place in Stoki village in the jurisdiction of Mustafaabad Police Station in Kasur where a man identified as Yaseen open fire and killed his wife Shamshad Bibi, daughter Sonia and two other persons identified as Ilyas and Waqas.

A heavy contingent of police reached the spot after the incident and shifted the dead bodies to hospital for autopsy. According to police, Yaseen killed four persons in the name of honor. However, the real motive behind the killings will come to light after investigation.

On the other hand, IG Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan took notice of the incident and directed DPO Kasur to immediately arrest the accused and also directed RPO Sheikhupura to a report in this regard.

