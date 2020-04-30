Islamabad: Two girls allegedly raped and filmed

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Two girls were allegedly raped and filmed by a gang in the capital territory, FIA spokesperson told.

According to reports, action was taken on the request of a girl by FIA Cyber crime team.

The FIA teams also raided various places in Rawalpindi and nabbed the criminals, sources told.

During the investigation it was revealed that two Punjab police personnel were also involved in the gang.

FIA teams successfully arrested the gang involved in these heinous crimes and further investigations are underway.