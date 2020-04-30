One dead three wounded in Karachi car firing incident

KARACHI (Dunya News) – In a car firing incident that took place on Monday, one man succumbed to death leaving three others critically wounded in Karachi.

According to details issued by police sources, two motorcyclists opened fired on a car in nursery of Shahrah e Faisal. Due to opened fire, Wasim died at the spot and his wife Kausar, along with Munir and Nasir was critically injured.



Moreover the details shared by police identified that as the newly married couple were going back to their residence from court, the male members of Kausar’s family including her father, brother and other relatives attacked the car .

It is pertinent to state here that the response of Kausar’s family came on the basis of marrying the man she loved.

Furthermore, the accused flew away from the incident. Wasim belonged to Jatiyal whereas Kausar belonged to Baruhi family.