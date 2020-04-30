Boy allegedly kills mother, father and sister over proposal rejection

JHANG (Dunya News) - A boy allegedly killed his mother, father and sister over rejection of proposal and escaped after committing the heinous crime.

According to reports, Altaf, a resident of Ahmedwala khu situated by Madu Road on the outskirts of Jhang, used to quarrel with his son Manzar over inheritance issues.

Moreover, it was discovered that Manzar wanted to get married to his relative while his parents clearly opposed him.

Manzar reportedly had another quarrel with his parents at night during which he killed his mother, father and 13-year-old sister who is identified as Bismillah with heavy axe-strokes.

According to police, the accused had escaped while the bodies of the deceased have been shifted to DHQ hospital.

Further investigations are underway.