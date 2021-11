KARACHI (Dunya News) – At least two people have been killed in a firing incident near Tayyaba Mosque in Korangi No 5 area of Karachi on Saturday.

SSP Korangi said that assailants riding motorbikes opened fire at a man who was sitting at motorbike mechanic s shop. The shopkeeper also came under in the range of fire. According to the SSP, the incident of firing is seemed to be a personal enmity.

Police say the victims are being identified.