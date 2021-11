Arrested suspects used to supply drugs in entire Sindh: SSP

HYDERABAD (Dunya News) - Sindh Police have arrested two alleged drug dealers in an operation, Dunya News reported on Saturday.

According to SSP Matiari, the police have also seized a Hyderabad bound truck loaded with drugs and seized 40kg of illegal substance.

The SSP further said that arrested suspects used to supply drugs in the entire Sindh.