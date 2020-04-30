TikToker Ayesha Akram declares Iftikhar Ahmed innocent

LAHORE (Dunya News) - A new twist has emerged in the case of assault on woman in Greater Iqbal Park, Lahore.

According to the sources, TikToker Ayesha Akram said that Iftikhar Ahmed who was involved in the harassment case is innocent.

The hearing was headed by Additional Session Judge Akhlaq Ahmed. During the hearing, Ayesha Akram said that the accused Iftikhar Ahmed was arrested on suspicion, however, videos of the incident have been seen repeatedly in which no role of the accused was seen.

The court, in the light of Ayesha Akram s statement, ordered the release of Iftikhar Ahmed on bail.