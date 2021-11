Faisalabad: Boy shot, injured by brother after harassing sister, shifted to Civil Hospital

FAISALABAD (Dunya News) - A boy was reportedly shot and injured for harassing a girl in Faisalabad today (Friday).

According to Rescue 1122, 18-year-old Hamza was injured in a firing incident in 73 Tibi Khurianwala and shifted to Civil Hospital for medical treatment.

According to sources, he was shot by brother of a girl for allegedly harassing her.