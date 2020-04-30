Ayesha Akram case: Court delays bail application hearing of accused persons

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Session court Lahore, on Thursday delayed the bail application hearing of accused persons involved in Ayesha Akram case.

According to details, the bail application hearing of Asif Azeem, and Iftikhar Ahmed was postponed to be heard. As per the issued sources, the hearing of their bail application will be carried out on Friday.

Additional session judge Akhlaq Ahmad heard the bail application and ordered the court to bring whole history of the case. In addition to this, prosecutor Sajjid Bhatti completed the arguments while presenting the proofs against accused before the court.

Sajjid Bhatti argued that court must abandon the bail of both the accused persons i.e Asif Azeem and Iftikhar Ahmed after which the court ordered them to present their solicitors in next hearing.