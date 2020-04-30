Man shot dead by robbers upon resistance

LAHORE (Dunya News) - A man was stopped by robbers in Green Town area of Lahore and shot in the head upon resistance.

The robbers stopped a citizen who is identified as Muhammad Iqbal, and threatened him, sources told.

The robbers tried to snatch Iqbal’s belongings but he resisted. In the heat of argument robbers shot Iqbal in the head and fled.

The victim was moved to Jinnah Hospital but couldn’t survive.

The robbers are on the run, police are searching for the criminals and further investigations are underway.