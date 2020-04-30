Girl dies in Bahawalpur after taking poison

BAHAWALPUR - (Dunya News) An eighteen-year-old girl in district Khairpur Tamewali of Bahawalpur died after taking poison on Wednesday.

The pregnant girl, Sawaira Bibi succumbed to death after being taken to the hospital. Her parents conveyed to the sources that the 18-year-old committed suicide by taking poison.

As per the details shared by police, six months earlier Sawaira had married a man in court. Following the directions of the village council, she was taken back to her parents’ house.

It is pertinent to state here that Sawaira’s mother-in-law has accused the father and uncle of the girl for killing her by giving poison.