Lahore (Dunya News) - Attempts to supply meat of sick, dead chicken failed by Punjab Food Authority (PFA).

Operations were led on the directions of DG Food Authority; the officials seized 3,050 kgs of sick, dead chicken meat which was secretly being supplied to Lahore.

The team also caught a supplier of the dead chicken along with a huge quantity of substandard meat.

He said that PFA’s teams checked poultry and meat shops regularly.

He warned that suppliers must supply the healthy chicken in the market otherwise lawbreakers would be dealt with strictly.

He advised people to buy fresh meat rather than chicken slaughtered earlier.