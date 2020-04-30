Motorway M3 crime squad arrests suspects with illegal weapons

Lahore (Dunya News) – Motorway Police M3 Crime Squad spotted three suspects and vehicles loaded with illegal weapons on the motorway.

Anti-Crime Squad officers Muhammad Zulqarnain and Naveed took action on the spot, When the motorway police officers arrived, the suspects tried to flee, Spokesperson Motorway police

Patrolling officers arrested one person while two persons managed to escape.

DSP Hameed Niazi took illegal weapons, vehicles and suspect into custody and the concerned police station was contacted for further investigations, police sources.

Sector Commander SSP Syed Hashmat Kamal appreciated the courageous and swift action of the officers, Spokesperson Motorway Police