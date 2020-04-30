Women murdered outside Gujrat session court

GUJRAT (Dunya News) - A 22-year-old woman was murdered by unknown people outside Gujrat session for marrying the man she loved.

According to the details, the 22-year-old Muneeba succumbed to death when the unknown people opened fire on her car outside the session court of Gujrat.

The sources conveyed by her lawyer identify that, the Muneeba had to appear before the session court in order to get her statement recorded.

It is pertinent to mention here that the police reached at the incident site and the team of crime scene unit collected all evidences of the incident immediately.