Robbers flee after stealing Rs 28 lakhs from company owner

Shujaabad (Dunya News) - Robbery in a private company in broad day light took place, Shujaabad Police officials told.

Three armed robbers fled after stealing Rs 28 lakh cash from the owner of a private company, police Shujaabad.

Dunya News obtained CCTV footage of the incident. CCTV footage shows the robbers snatching cash at gunpoint and fleeing.

However, the robbers kept their identities hidden by wearing masks.

The information was received by the police at helpline 15, City Police Station reached at the spot and took action.

Further investigations are underway.