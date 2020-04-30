Anti Corruption launches crackdown against corrupt practices across Punjab

(Dunya News) - Anti-corruption raid teams launched operation against corruption across Punjab and arrested government employees for taking bribe from different cities.

Building Inspector, Naib Qasid, Patwari, former EDO Health and five other corrupt employees were arrested and remanded in custody, DG Anti-Corruption

Moreover, two employees of Rawalpindi Development Authority, Punjab were traced and Anti-Corruption Punjab officials arrested the employees including building Inspector Kamran Shehzad and Naib Qasid who took the share out of Rs. 2.5 lakh bribe which was recovered from inspector.

In othe raid, Circle Officer Rajanpur, Zulfiqar Bazeed in collaboration with Civil Judge Muhammad Arshad successfully arrested former EDO Health Dr. Sultan Mahmood Asim. Dr. Sultan Mehmood Asim was arrested in case No. 1/21.

Similarly, Anti-corruption, Attock arrested Mohammad Islam Patwari in case No. 10/21. The accused was involved in tampering of documents.

DG Anti-Corruption, Punjab said that operations are underway against corrupt government employees across Punjab.