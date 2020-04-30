Man arrested for robbing woman in Gulshan e Iqbal, Karachi

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Police arrested the accused who is indentified as Shah Latif for robbing a woman in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, SSP Malir Karachi.

In a robbery attempt, a woman was looted at her house entrance in Gulshan-e-Iqbal.

According to CCTV footage, two unknown men held the woman hostage at gunpoint.

Upon resistance from the woman, the robbers started punching her at the face and kept snatching the gold chain from her neck that she was wearing

The criminals were arrested with the help of CCTV footage after fleeing.

Moreover, two dacoits, including one injured, were arrested in the retaliatory firing of the SSP police, SSP Malir told.

Weapons recovered from criminals were sent for forensics, SSP Malir Shoaib Bukhari.