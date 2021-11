Khyber Pakhtun Khwa (Dunya News) - Food Safety Authority sealed a warehouse for selling more than 700 kgs of rotten fish in Swat.

Moreover, the authority recovered more than 1,000 liters of counterfeit drinks during operation in Kohat.

Food Safety Authority, Peshawar also launched a crackdown against those involved in violating the principles of hygiene.

Many were heavily fined and warned.