Man dies from gunshot wounds after ‘celebratory firing’ at wedding

KARACHI (Dunya News) – A 20 year old man was killed after suffering gunshot wounds under mysterious circumstances during the marriage celebrations in Peerabad.

Police attributed the death to a stray bullet from celebratory firing, SSP West Sohai Aziz told.

The accused has been identified as Rahim Gul whose gunshot killed the victim, Kamran.

However, according to SSP West the victim was also carrying five rounds of gunfire.

FIR was registered against Rahim Gul and further investigations are underway.