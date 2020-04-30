Boy kills elder brother over property dispute in Noshera

NOWSHERA (Dunya News) – A boy killed his elder brother over a property dispute in Noshera and police took timely action and arrested the accused on Saturday.

According to the police, younger brother Wilayat Khan opened fire at elder brother over property dispute. The elder brother died on the spot, while several others including a brother and nephew were injured. The minor girls also wounded during the incident.

The police said that the citizens and Rescue 1122 shifted the deceased body and injured to District Headquarters Hospital, Nowshera. The condition of five-year-old Zakaria is said to be critical.

According to police, a case was registered immediately after the incident and accused Wilayat Khan was taken into custody. After the postmortem, the body was handed over to the heirs.