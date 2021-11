Police have launched investigation into the incident.

QUETTA (Dunya News) – CCTV footage of target killing of a doctor has been obtained by Dunya News.

According to the footage, the suspect enters the clinic with a minor for his checkup.

The suspect opened fire and killed the doctor Ameer Din Marri and also managed to flee.

As per sources, the incident was result of a personal enmity; however, police have launched investigation into the incident.