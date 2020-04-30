Four dacoits killed in encounter with police in Sahiwal

SAHIWAL (Dunya News) – Four dacoits escaped after a bank robbery were killed in exchange of fire with police in the area of Yusafwala in Sahiwal on Friday.

According to the sources, four dacoits were fled after the bank robbery and confronted with police in the area of Yusafwala Police Station. Dacoits opened fire at the police officials.

Police retaliated and returned the fire due to which four dacoits were killed on the spot.

Their bodies have been shifted to hospital. The identity of killed dacoits is not yet known.